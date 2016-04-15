WMBF News' Marla Branson appears on Today Show for #RunForToday!

Marla's Facebook photos ahead of her appearance on The Today Show Friday! (Source: Facebook)

Marla on the set of The Today Show ahead of her appearance to talk about #RunForToday (Source: Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News Meteorologist Marla Branson is in The Big Apple this weekend, and appeared on The Today Show Friday morning to talk about #RunForToday!

View a slideshow of pics of her visit to New York here!

Thank to our amazing viewers who signed up to run with Marla in the Divas Half Marathon in North Myrtle Beach on May 1, Marla was invited to speak on The Today Show about the race and NBC's #RunForToday program!

View a video of the WMBF News staff watching Marla's appearance on The Today Show here:

Click here to sign up to #RunForToday with Marla in the Divas Half Marathon!

Follow Marla on Facebook to see photo and video of her trip to New York, including her running of the More/Shape Women's Half Marathon with The Today Show crew this weekend:

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.