MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A cloudy, breezy and cool day ahead of us. Followed by sunshine and warmer temperatures for the weekend.

Today will be mostly cloudy with some drizzle possible early this morning and mainly in areas to our south. Winds will once again be breezy at times with winds gusting to 25-30 mph. Thanks to this persistent North east wind we will be dealing with a longshore flow. Areas near Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island may see a higher than normal high tide and minor beach erosion today.



Overnight, skies begin to clear and temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s. By Saturday and Sunday the sun returns in full force but we continue with a cool northerly wind which will keep highs in the upper 60s.



By Monday, we see our temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s with sunshine continue through the middle of the week. Tuesday looks to be our warmest day with inland areas approaching 80.



We're going to have what's known as a 'backdoor cold front' push the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will increase our cloud cover on Wednesday and create a very slight chance for a shower or two. Other than that, the next 7 days look to be dry and mainly clear.

WMBF FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Andy Stein



