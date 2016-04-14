Horry County Fair kicks off on Friday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Fair kicks off on Friday

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
The Horry County Fair runs April 15 through April 24. (Source: Amy Lipman) The Horry County Fair runs April 15 through April 24. (Source: Amy Lipman)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Fair takes over the Myrtle Beach Speedway beginning Friday and running through April 24.

“I think when people get here, they get inside these fences and get inside the midway, they’re going to lose the fact that there’s business and there’s personal stuff and there’s life," said Steve Zacharias, who coordinated the fair. "It’s just fun. You’re back to being a kid and you’re with your kids hopefully.”

The event will feature 32 rides, food vendors, games, concerts, a “Battle of the Bands,” special deals and more. Unlimited rides tickets are $25.

Even the fair workers said they're excited to see people in Horry County enjoying the fair.

“The kid just grabbing mom by the neck and saying, 'This was great mom can we do it again?' There’s nothing like that," said Bill Wilson, a ride supervisor for Strates Shows.

Huey Lewis and The News, Trace Adkins, Mike Posner, Nash Grier and Friends are all scheduled to perform during the fair.

Myrtle Beach Speedway staff improved the concert venue by creating a backstage section for the artists.

They also paved the VIP Gold Circle section, which will hold 1,000 people.

Parking is available on site and also at Tanger Outlets. Coast RTA is also helping people get to the fair. See the schedule details by clicking here.

For a complete calendar of events, click here.

