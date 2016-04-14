Panthers announce 2016 schedule - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Panthers announce 2016 schedule

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Thu. Sept. 8 at Denver Broncos 8:30 p.m. NBC

Sun. Sept. 18 vs. San Francisco 49ers 1:00 p.m. FOX

Sun. Sept. 25 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. FOX

Sun. Oct. 2 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. FOX

Mon. Oct. 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Sun. Oct. 16 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m.* FOX

Sun. Oct. 23 BYE

Sun. Oct. 30 vs. Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m.* FOX

Sun. Nov. 6 at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m.* FOX

Sun. Nov. 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 p.m.* CBS

Thu. Nov. 17 vs. New Orleans Saints 8:25 p.m. NBC/NFL Network

Sun. Nov. 27 at Oakland Raiders 4:25 p.m.* CBS

Sun. Dec. 4 at Seattle Seahawks 8:30 p.m.* NBC

Sun. Dec. 11 vs. San Diego Chargers 1:00 p.m.* FOX

Mon. Dec. 19 at Washington Redskins 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Sat. Dec. 24 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m.* FOX

Sun. Jan. 1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m.* FOX

* - Subject to flexible scheduling.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

