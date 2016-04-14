Robeson County considers regulation after vicious pit bull attac - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Robeson County considers regulation after vicious pit bull attack

By Audrey Biesk, Reporter
Connect

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Board of Health is looking into changing the adoption policies involving pit bulls after a woman was attacked by one of the dogs.

Bill Smith, director of the Health Department for Robeson County, said a bite like this is something not to be taken lightly. The woman is currently being treated at Duke Hospital.

Her injuries were reportedly very severe, as the flesh was torn completely down to the bone. She may lose one or both of her arms. 

The pit bull was a 1-year-old, 78-pound dog that was bred in the victim's sister’s home with three others when one of the dogs attacked her.

Smith said the dogs were home pets, did not run wild and had no issues prior to this. 

“Although the veterinarian thought they were aggressive, there had been no indication there would be an attack like this,” he said.

The pit bull in this case had to be euthanized and the head was sent in for rabies testing.

After a woman was killed by a pit bull in Robeson County back in January, the county board of health grew concerned.

Smith said 57 out of the 113 animals declared vicious in the county are pit bulls. He said health officials are looking at requiring the puppies to be spade and neutered, just like the adults.

“We can’t just have puppies come out who six months later have some other puppies," Smith said. "How do we stem that flow some?”

The Board of Health will meet on April 28 to discuss the pit bull adoption policy change.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly