Bennettsville firefighters battle blaze at propane company

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – No one was injured in a Thursday afternoon fire that started in a 1,000-gallon tank at a local propane company, according to Bennettsville Fire Chief Dixon Odom.

Firefighters were dispatched to Suburban Propane on Parsonage Street around 3 p.m. Odom said pressure inside the tank cause the line to come off, which rubbed against the pavement and caused a spark.

The tank was located in the rear of the propane company. The flames were blown into a neighboring business, which suffered damage, according to Odom.

“It was a tremendous fireball,” he said. “It was as tall and big around as the back end of a semi tractor-trailer.”

Odom added that within 10 minutes after firefighters arrived, all the gas had been burnt out of the tank and the fire ended.

