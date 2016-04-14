Live Blog: Sidney Moorer appears at pre-trial hearing Monday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Live Blog: Sidney Moorer appears at pre-trial hearing Monday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Sidney and Tammy Moorer walk out of a hearing in Charleston. (Source: WMBF News) Sidney and Tammy Moorer walk out of a hearing in Charleston. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Sidney Moorer, the man charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Heather Elvis, appeared at a pre-trial hearing in Conway beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 18.

WMBF News streamed the entire hearing live, and provided updates and analysis in a live blog.

After the hearing was over, the judge ruled to allow an expert witness for the state testify in the upcoming trial for Sidney Moorer. Read the full story here.

Catch up on all the latest developments in the Heather Elvis case in our timeline here:

Timeline of events in the Heather Elvis case

