Live Blog: Sidney Moorer appears at pre-trial hearing Monday

Sidney and Tammy Moorer walk out of a hearing in Charleston. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Sidney Moorer, the man charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Heather Elvis, appeared at a pre-trial hearing in Conway beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 18.

After the hearing was over, the judge ruled to allow an expert witness for the state testify in the upcoming trial for Sidney Moorer. Read the full story here.

