Two charged with child neglect involving 7-week-old infant - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two charged with child neglect involving 7-week-old infant

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department and WMBF News)
Michael Bunkholder (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
Savannah Searles (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested two individuals on allegations of child neglect involving a 7-week-old infant.

Michael Douglas Burkholder, 24, and Savannah Searles, 23, were both charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

According to the arrest warrant, the two were vacationing in Myrtle Beach with the child on April 7. It was on this day that authorities were advised the infant had been seen at Grand Strand Medical Center for a broken femur.

Through the investigation, officers learned the child had no injuries when it was being given a bath on April 5, the warrant stated.

Medical staff noted the alleged injury was fresh and could not have occurred by accident, according to the warrant.

    •   
