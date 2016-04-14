Consider This: Moped ordinance a step in the right direction, but is it enough?

All of us living here know what a danger and distraction mopeds are on the roads. We deal with it all year long, and during the busy vacation season it gets much worse.

The Myrtle Beach City Council passed a new moped ordinance this week and while it is a step in the right direction, it seems it could have very little impact.

So, what is now required is that business owners have to post city approved signs in their stores reminding renters of the laws, train the renters on operating the mopeds and all drivers must carry a safety brochure with them.

I understand the businesses who rent out mopeds need to be responsible, but is this really the answer?

When I see careless and reckless moped drivers on our roads, I doubt it is the fault of the person who rented it or sold it to them.

Consider This: Any step in making our roads safer is definitely moving in the right direction, but I hope this is just the beginning of tackling the issue that causes major safety issues for all of us.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.