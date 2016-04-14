Family displaced following Florence house fire

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported following a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Florence.

According to Windy Hill Fire Chief John Delung, crews responded to the blaze on East Linda Drive. Firefighters reportedly saw fire coming out through the roof and the front windows.

The fire was contained in 25 minutes. No one was home at the time of the blaze, Delung said.

Both the cause and the origin of the fire remain undetermined.

The American Red Cross assisted the family of eight following damage to the home.

