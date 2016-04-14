Man dies in hospital after being shot in Rowland early Thursday morning

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Fairmont, North Carolina man was shot in Rowland and later died early Thursday morning, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dudley Hunt, Jr., 28, was shot on September Drive, off of South Robeson Road before 2 a.m., when the sheriff’s office received the call, said Major Anthony Thompson.

Hunt was taken in a personal vehicle to a nearby hospital where he later died, Thompson said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, and according to Thompson, the sheriff’s office does have a person of interest in the shooting, but they have no released that person’s identity, and no one is in custody at this time.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.