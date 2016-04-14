School district looks to give students a leg up in fire service - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

School district looks to give students a leg up in fire service

Students at Lake City High School participate in a course that prepares them to become volunteer or career firefighters. (Source: WMBF News) Students at Lake City High School participate in a course that prepares them to become volunteer or career firefighters. (Source: WMBF News)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Lake City High School is taking a proactive approach to fighting fires.

The school is launching students into the fire service by giving them a leg up via a new class.

Right now, the class has 10 students who are working to become volunteer or career fire professionals. On Thursday, the group performed a fire drill, something that the Lake City students have prepared for all year long.

They performed the drill inside of a practice structure used by the South Lynches Fire Department. The course simulates smoke and tests crew member's entry and exit skills.

Lake City High School is offering this course to encourage more people to get involved in the fire service and, more specifically, the fire service in Florence County.

“When they turn 18, they will be able to be full-time firefighters or volunteers. Even before they graduate, as long as they are 18, they will be able to go inside and battle flames, said fire instructor Amanda Hansley. That's what we are here for, to serve our community.” 

