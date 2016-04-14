New technology aims to keep teen drivers safe behind the wheel - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TONIGHT AT 6PM

New technology aims to keep teen drivers safe behind the wheel

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Chevrolet on YouTube) (Source: Chevrolet on YouTube)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a very exciting time when teens get their license, but there are definitely some safety measures that goes along with operating a vehicle.

“I'm really excited, all my friends already have their license, so it's good.  I'm happy they don't have to pick me up and I can take myself anywhere I want to,” said teen driver Colleen Becker.

With the help of great technological advances, teens are safer on roadways than before. Warning systems, cruise control, and GPS tracking systems are some of the ways that technology is helping teens to become cautious drivers.

“Any kind of teen safety, I'm for that, as long as they can still concentrate up ahead and they're not dealing with a lot of things while that car's moving,” said Mike Doneff, Safe Driving School instructor.

Many parents like Becker’s mom appreciate the new advances. Split seconds is a device that calls emergency services right away, if that car is in a wreck.

Tonight at 6 p.m. in a special report, Michael Maely takes a look at teen driver safety measures, and how special devices can help teens on the road.  

See the photos of the latest devices, systems, and mobile apps that contributes to teen driver safety in the slideshow below. Mobile users, tap here to view the slideshow on your mobile device.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly