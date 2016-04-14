Renowned 3-D street artist brings unique attraction to Myrtle Beach

Starting from chalk outlines, Hill painted a futuristic mural from floor to ceiling, with the Transformer figure Ripley's already has standing. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new, one-of-a-kind art project is on the streets of Myrtle Beach: 3-D street art.

Ripley’s commissioned London-based street artist Joe Hill, who travels the world painting his 3-D images, for a project at the Odditorium.

“I create illusions on the grounds, or the walls, or the ceilings- any surface I can find that’s out in public that I can create some fun that people can interact with, and have their photos taken, and generally experience art that they normally wouldn’t get to experience,” Hill said.

Starting from chalk outlines, Hill painted a futuristic mural from floor to ceiling, with the Transformer figure Ripley's already has standing. His artwork will be a new draw for downtown.

See a slideshow of the creation of this unique art here

“These pictures only work from one spot,” Hill said of his mural. “There’s this magic spot. That when you look at it from the wrong angle, you think ‘that’s not really good. What’s that? That’s not what I saw on the internet.’ But if you stand in the right spot, everything comes to life. Because I draw everything to one perspective point.”

Hill said his art meant to be enjoyed outside the closed-off walls of a museum, free to the public, intended to be the kind of art that people stop and pose with. Those passers-by, Hill said, are the stars of his paintings.

“There’s one thing that I always say- the picture isn’t finished until there’s a person in it. These pictures are designed to be interactive. They’re designed for people to play with, and come up with poses that people haven’t thought of before. And then hopefully they’ve got photographs they can share and show their friends and things like that.”

On Friday, he will paint a second 3-D image at the Ripley’ Aquarium.

“If anyone wants to come down to the aquarium, I’m doing a much more relevant piece, which is a 3-D shark bursting out of the sidewalk,” Hill said. “People can come along and pose with that- pretend to be lying in its mouth and that kind of thing. And if they get there early enough, they’ll see me actually bringing it to life.”

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.