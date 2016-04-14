Local student looks to take on the national stage

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A local student will soon be getting some national attention as she sets off to compete in a major competition.

“It’s not that big compared to what you see on the television, I wasn’t nervous at all,” Taijea Davis, Wilson High School Sophomore said.

Taijea is talking about her most recent trip to Chicago where she auditioned for Show Time at the Apollo.

“I sang the greatest love of all by Whitney Houston,” Taijea said.

She came in second, but later this year she will return back to the stage to perform again.

She wants to make a career out of music.

“If I do become a singer than that’s great, but if I don’t I will become a music teacher,” Taijea said.

She can do more than just sing.

“I play the piano. My dad plays the piano and he is an inspiration to that. I actually play piano by ear,” Taijea said.

She also excels academically and said she has a motto she lives by.

“Good grades make great opportunities,” Taijea said.

