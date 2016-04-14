Two more wanted by Horry County Sheriff's Office

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Henry Sellers, 42, is wanted for breach of trust $10,000 or more because on March 21, 2016 a co-worker says he loaned Sellers his Enterprise Rental car.

The Horry County police report says Sellers was told to bring the car back the next day but didn't. The co-worker said he believes Sellers missed a court date in North Carolina and was on the run in the car. The car was allegedly loaned to Sellers in the 7500 block of Highway 905. Sellers' last known address is on Cox Ferry Road in Conway.

Andrew Deramo, 24, is wanted for failure to appear for first-degree burglary. The Horry County police report states that on July 15, 2015, the victim walked out of her bedroom after hearing noises in the living room, only to find Deramo had broken in. The report says the victim stated, "Are you serious?" and he said, "Yes." She identified him as her sister's former boyfriend. Deramo's last known address is on Ganton Way in Myrtle Beach.

