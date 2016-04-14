FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mix of clouds and sun with changes on the way

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) We're stuck in between two weather patterns. Dry and sunny to our north and cloudy and rainy to our south. This leaves us with partly cloudy skies with the occasional sprinkle. This pattern will last through Friday before a clearing and warming trend commences.

Today, with a northerly component to our wind, highs will be in the mid 60s. A light shower or two is possible but it will be few and far between. Overnight we dip into the mid to upper 40s. Lets copy this forecast and paste it into Friday. It will be very similar with the only difference being that Friday will be very breezy.



As we head towards the weekend our skies clear our. We keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s but with full sunshine, this will feel much better. The sunny skies and warmer conditions continue into the beginning of next week when temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s. By Tuesday, upper 70s are expected inland.



Our next system pushes through the area unannounced as a backdoor cold front. This will push through Tuesday and only bring some cloud cover with it and a slight dip in temperatures for Wednesday.

WMBF FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Andy Stein

