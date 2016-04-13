Annual fair showcases Horry County students' love of technology

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools teamed up once again with the Grand Strand Technology Council for its seventh annual technology fair on Wednesday.

Students and teachers from across the district were on hand at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center to demonstrate how technology is used for teaching and learning.

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to view a slideshow from Wednesday's fair.

“(What) I love about science (is) that you can learn so much more about the earth and what it gives us,” said Conner Harrison, a student at Riverside Elementary School.

A few of the events that were held at the fair were the Rubics Cube challenge and the Lego Robotics challenge.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.