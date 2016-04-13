Dale Earnhardt Jr. unveils Southern 500 throwback car

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Dale Earnhardt Junior is throwing it back to the late 70s and early 80s when his number 88 car takes on the Lady in Black in September.

Junior unveiled his throwback design to be run at Darlington Raceway for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 over Labor Day weekend, paying tribute Buddy Baker’s ghost grey number 28 car that ran about 35 years ago.

One of the bigger advocates for the retro weekend that Darlington Raceway has come to embrace, Dale Jr. enjoyed seeing the participation from various drivers last year, and hopes for more of the same in 2016.

“You know, we came here with our retro and our throwback scheme, and you didn’t know exactly how much participation you were going to see throughout the garage,” Earnhardt Jr. said of last year’s race weekend. “And to see everyone come with an idea of their own, it was fun to see the creativity inside the garage.”

“I think it looks awesome,” raceway president Chip Wile said of the new design. “Dale Earnhardt Jr. is such an advocate of this paint scheme, and when they were talking about what they were going to do, and the first time I saw it, I got goosebumps.”

After being around racing his entire life, Dale Jr. maintains that this design is the best possible fit for he and his team.

"It’s my favorite paint scheme of all time in the sport,” he said. “It ran in ‘79 and ’80, but Buddy Baker made this famous in Talladega and Daytona, and they even had to glue decals on it because it was coming so fast.”

He will don the car at Darlington Raceway on September 4th for the Bojangles’ Southern 500. The race can be seen at 6:00 on WMBF News.

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.

