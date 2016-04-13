No students injured in Bennettsville school bus crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

No students injured in Bennettsville school bus crash

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A school bus driver was deemed at fault for a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon just outside of Bennettsville, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., at the intersection of Beauty Spot Road and Johnakin Drive.

Collins said the bus driver was on Johnakin Drive and came to the stop sign. She then reportedly pulled out in front of a Marlboro Electric pickup truck, which led to the crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Cheraw for evaluation, and is expected to be OK. She was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way, according to Collins. No injuries were listed for the driver of the pickup.

Collins added that there were at least 20 students on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured. 

