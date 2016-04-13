Earnhardt Jr. unveils throwback paint scheme for September's Sou - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Earnhardt Jr. unveils throwback paint scheme for September's Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
A throwback paint scheme for the car Dale Earnhard Jr., will drive in September at Darlington Raceway has been revealed. (Source: Harrelson Photography for Darlington Raceway) A throwback paint scheme for the car Dale Earnhard Jr., will drive in September at Darlington Raceway has been revealed. (Source: Harrelson Photography for Darlington Raceway)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Nationwide revealed the No. 88 Nationwide Insurance Gray Ghost Chevrolet SS that Earnhardt will drive in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway during Labor Day weekend.

According to a press release, the 2016 throwback car design honors Buddy Baker’s No. 28 Gray Ghost paint scheme, which was made famous by Baker when he won the 1980 Daytona 500.

Wednesday’s unveiling was done in partnership with Darlington Raceway.

