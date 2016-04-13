Ex-boyfriend allegedly admitted to shooting pregnant NY woman found dead in Longs lot, warrants state

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A 24-year-old Ash, North Carolina man allegedly admitted to shooting and killing his pregnant 22-year-old girlfriend in a vacant lot in Longs on April 10, according to search warrants centered around the suspect's arrest in Brunswick County.

Horry County police have obtained a murder warrant for the man, who is currently being held in a North Carolina detention center on an unrelated charge. He refused extradition at a hearing on Friday, and will be in court on May 12.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, officers found the victim, later identified as Shannon Nicole DiTillio from Buffalo, N.Y., in the lot at 1700 Vera Road in the Longs area around 11 a.m. on Monday. The arrest warrant stated that Christopher Kalb shot and killed DiTillio with a handgun near this address.

Search warrants from Brunswick County stated that Kalb's cellphone was seized during his arrest following a traffic stop. He was reportedly driving a Chrysler Town and Country van.

The warrants stated the van had a tread pattern similar to what investigators found at the scene where DiTillio's body was discovered. Kalb also reportedly gave detectives the code to his phone.

During a search of the device, investigators allegedly found a map to the area where the victim was located, according to the Brunswick County warrants.

Later, during an interrogation, Kalb allegedly told detectives he drove DiTillio to Horry County on April 10 and saying, "She got into my head, so I blew hers the (expletive) off," the warrants stated.

The coroner's office confirmed Thursday that DiTillio was approximately 16 weeks pregnant, based on the pathological exam. They were attempting to confirm the stage of her pregnancy with her doctor.

“I don’t think it’s really hit me. It’s still kind of a shock. I’m not really all the way here right now," said DiTillio's mother Lisa Beiter.

In addition to a warrant for murder, Horry County police also obtained a warrant for possession of a weapon during a violent felony for Kalb, who is DiTillio's ex-boyfriend and the father of her first child, according to Lt. Mark Bonner.

Kalb was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center on Wednesday on an unrelated charge, assault on a female, after he allegedly grabbed and struck another woman on the face last year, according to an arrest warrant. North Carolina has a fugitive warrant to hold Kalb until extradition to South Carolina.

The initial extradition hearing was held on Friday. Kalb refused extradition at that hearing, so he will remain in Brunswick County until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 12.

DiTillio's first child is currently in the care of the grandmother in New York.

The incident report stated a blue bag, a black backpack and a red bag were found near the victim and in a pond behind her. According to the HCPD, the victim had last been seen arriving in Myrtle Beach on April 7.

Below is a PDF copy of the Brunswick County fugitive order for Kalb:

