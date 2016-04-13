Piano project returns to Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Piano project returns to Florence

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
"Play Me, I'm Yours" returns to Florence starting April 15. (Source: StreetPianos.com) "Play Me, I'm Yours" returns to Florence starting April 15. (Source: StreetPianos.com)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The internationally-touring “Play Me, I’m Yours” returns to Florence starting April 15 and running through May 1, 2016.

According to information from the website StreetPianos.com, 27 street pianos decorated by local artists will be displayed in parks, squares and other public spaces for anyone to play.

“Play Me, I’m Yours” began touring in 2008, with more than 1,500 pianos being installed in over 50 cities across the globe. The project has reached more than eight million people worldwide.

