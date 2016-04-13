What the state's new 10-point grade scale means for Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Beginning in the 2016-2017 school year, students in South Carolina will be graded with a 10-point grade scale that the South Carolina Board of Education approved unanimously.

The changes this should mean for many students include better grades, higher GPAs heading into college and an easier transition for students and their families transferring to S.C. schools from outside of the state.

“We have a lot of people coming in (and) a lot of people coming out,” said Horry County School Board member John Poston. “One nice thing it does is it makes Horry County a nice, easy place for folks to move into from other areas, and move back out of if they want to move on to bigger and better things. So, it puts us in line with the rest of the country on how grading scales are working."

Poston also felt the new grading system will put S.C. on the same playing field as other states in the region.

North Carolina and Georgia also have 10-point grading scales. For families that move, that means there will be no problem determining a student’s

GPA and their academic level because the standards will be the same across the board.

Compared to the current 7-point grade-scale of a 93 percent or better, students will only need 90 percent for an A.

While some have voiced opposition to making it easier to get good grades, the response from administrators across Horry County has been positive.

A higher GPA will look better on college, scholarship and awards applications.

Additionally, both Horry Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University use 10-point grading scales.

Poston said a number of the district's students are already taking classes through scholars programs, early college programs and dual credit courses that also use the same 10-point scale.

“So, it makes it a lot easier for Horry County Schools to reconcile those grades between the college classes and the high school classes,” he said.

