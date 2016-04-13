School looks to educate kids in agriculture - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

School looks to educate kids in agriculture

A Florence elementary school is using a hands-on garden to teach students better eating habits. (Source: Ken Baker) A Florence elementary school is using a hands-on garden to teach students better eating habits. (Source: Ken Baker)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - One Florence elementary school is  getting interactive to teach students about where their food comes from and how to make better food choices overall.

The project at Briggs Elementary School was made possible after the school received a $4,000 state grant to build a garden.

“The Farm to School concept is a true personal passion of mine and I am thrilled to be able to share it with our students,” said Jeff Murrie, a Briggs teacher and co-sponsor of the Briggs 4-H Club.  “Although we are just finishing up with the bricks and mortar of the project, I feel strongly that all the students that have been involved up to this point have already started learning invaluable lessons for their future,”

Murrie added the community and the school's partners will be able to reap the rewards from the students' hard work at the upcoming Taste of Briggs, which has an appropriate farm-to-school theme for this year's iteration.

The micro-farm can be found on the side of the school and is part of the South Carolina Farm-to-School Program.

This initiated was created to increase the number of fruits and vegetables grown at schools, promote healthy eating habits, provide nutritional and agricultural education, and support the local economy.

Briggs Elementary Principal Tara Newton said the community has been getting behind the effort. Several companies have become sponsors for the Taste of Briggs event, as well contributing to the school's garden and chicken coop.

“It’s all about teaching kids about farm-to-school and teaching children healthy eating habits,” said Newton.

The community is invited to come and see Briggs Elementary's garden on Thursday, April 14, starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly