School looks to educate kids in agriculture

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - One Florence elementary school is getting interactive to teach students about where their food comes from and how to make better food choices overall.

The project at Briggs Elementary School was made possible after the school received a $4,000 state grant to build a garden.

“The Farm to School concept is a true personal passion of mine and I am thrilled to be able to share it with our students,” said Jeff Murrie, a Briggs teacher and co-sponsor of the Briggs 4-H Club. “Although we are just finishing up with the bricks and mortar of the project, I feel strongly that all the students that have been involved up to this point have already started learning invaluable lessons for their future,”

Murrie added the community and the school's partners will be able to reap the rewards from the students' hard work at the upcoming Taste of Briggs, which has an appropriate farm-to-school theme for this year's iteration.

The micro-farm can be found on the side of the school and is part of the South Carolina Farm-to-School Program.

This initiated was created to increase the number of fruits and vegetables grown at schools, promote healthy eating habits, provide nutritional and agricultural education, and support the local economy.

Briggs Elementary Principal Tara Newton said the community has been getting behind the effort. Several companies have become sponsors for the Taste of Briggs event, as well contributing to the school's garden and chicken coop.

“It’s all about teaching kids about farm-to-school and teaching children healthy eating habits,” said Newton.

The community is invited to come and see Briggs Elementary's garden on Thursday, April 14, starting at 6 p.m.

