UPDATE: Man shot, killed wife before killing himself in Loris area, investigators say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 36-year-old man shot and killed his 34-year-old wife before taking his own life, according to Horry County Police investigators. The couple had a recent history of domestic violence, according to family members.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge identified the victims as John Steere and Candis Steere.

HCPD officers responded to a home on Hulls Island Road in the Loris area of the county at about 8 p.m. Monday, where they found two people deceased, according to an HCPD news release. The original caller was a relative of the couple found in the home.

An investigation by detectives and crime scene investigators revealed that the man shot and killed his wife before taking his own life, the release states.

Interviews with the family members revealed that the couple had a recent history of domestic abuse occurring between them, but it had gone unreported to police.

“Horry County Police would like to reinforce the necessity to report domestic violence whenever it is seen or suspected,” the release states.

