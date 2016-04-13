HCS Tech Fair bringing robots, Minecraft, Lego, and more to Myrtle Beach

One of the robots on display at the HCS Tech Fair (Source: YouTube)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – From Rubik’s Cubes to Lego to robots to Minecraft, the 7th Annual Horry County Schools Technology Fair has something for every technology enthusiast.

The 7th Annual Fair is being held on Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and features over 500 entries from students in over a dozen different categories covering all forms of tech.

There will be a Rubik’s Cube Challenge, and Lego League Robotics competitors will be there as well.

Below is a list of all the competition categories that will be exhibiting at the fair, from an HCS news release:

Graphic Design:

· 3-D Modeling: Works of graphic art that are created with the aid of computers and specialized 3D software.

· 2-D Modeling: Geometric model of an object. This includes certain types of images, diagrams, logos, drawings, paintings and page layouts.

Multimedia / Video Editing:

· Multimedia: Computer-based reports or creative presentations using any combination of sound and/or images with text, graphics and/or drawings. Information is being represented through a presentation.

· Video Editing: Editing segments of motion video production footage, special effects and sound recordings in the post-production process.

Minecraft:

Minecraft app – (Pocket edition) students creating in the Minecraft app (pocket edition) are primarily limited to just creating/building. This level promotes creativity, problem solving and perhaps elements of architecture. This would be considered a lower level skill approach to Minecraft.

· Creating by writing code - students creating with Minecraft on a computer are open to more in depth creating and programming abilities. Students can download mods (modifications to the game) that will change the look and experience of the overall game. They can also utilize programming features such as using triggers, basic coding and more. Creating on the computer requires higher level thinking and in depth skills.

Web Design:

· Template manipulation – any web pages built through the manipulation of templates, programs or applications will fall into this category. Utilization of web creation programs such as Weebly or Wordpress will be categorized as template manipulation

Creation from scratch – building web pages or web sites from the ground up. This requires knowledge and demonstration of HTML, HTML5 and/or other Coding skills. Students may create a single page or develop a site.

Gaming/App Creation:

· Manipulation of an existing Game or App to use as a teaching or learning tool

· From Scratch – building or creating a game or application from the ground up – does not use a preexisting template or application

Programming: Self-executing programs created using recognizable programming languages such as BASIC, C++, ALICE or LOGO. All parts of the program must be the author’s own design.

Robotics:

· Kit: Was the robot built from a kit? Robots used as part of LEGO or *FLL will be in this group - *please note there is a separate registration for FLL teams that wish to compete in the team competition. This category is for FLL type robots that will be judged on the robot itself, not the team competition challenge.

· Non – Kit: (built from scratch) this is for any robots that are built from scratch by the student.

Digital Photography: Original image with use of a digital camera (photo manipulated by settings on the camera or device, not a software program, photos manipulated with software will need to be entered in 2D design.

Creative/Innovative: This is limited to “new and innovative” software and programs. Entries in this category cannot fall under any other category.

Teacher Category: Using technology to improve instruction. How technology is used in your classroom to enhance instruction and motivate students. Middle and High teacher entries must follow Third Rotation as explained by your schools’ Digital Integration Specialists. You will need to show how you are connecting outside the classroom (Blended learning, Google hangout, Skype etc.)

