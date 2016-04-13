Howe Springs Fire Dept. saves house, provides family with baby s - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Howe Springs Fire Dept. saves house, provides family with baby supplies

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Howe Springs Fire Department on Facebook) (Source: Howe Springs Fire Department on Facebook)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Howe Springs firefighters were able to quickly knock down and save a house from a fire Tuesday morning, and they even provided the displaced family with supplies for their newborn baby, according to a Facebook post from the fire department.

The structure fire kept the Howe Springs Fire Department busy for most of the morning, according to the post, and firefighters were able to quickly put it out and bring it under control.

However, the family was displaced due to the extent of the damage.

Firefighter Justin Jones provided a car seat, diapers, baby wipes and formula for the family’s newborn baby, the post states, adding: “You guys always go above and beyond.”

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

