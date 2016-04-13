FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A stubborn weather pattern keeps clouds around through the week

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Morning fog and drizzle clear out. Clouds hang on through the end of the week. Sunshine by the weekend.

Early morning clouds and drizzle will move out by sunrise. Leaving us will partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Partly cloudy skies stick with us through the end of the week as a northeast flow keeps moisture in the area. By Friday a disturbance to our west increases cloud cover and the threat for rain. A few spotty showers may develop.

As the weekend approaches, clear skies return as well. By Saturday, mostly sunny skies will be back with highs near 70. We see an upward trend in temperatures through the middle of next week.

WMBF FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Andy Stein

