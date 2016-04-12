UPDATE: Kingstree victim in wheelchair identified after being struck and killed by car

KINGSTREE, SC (WMBF) – A person in a wheelchair was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross U.S. 52 in Williamsburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the crash happened around 5:15 p.m., just north of Kingstree. A 1992 Honda Accord was traveling down U.S. 52 when it struck the victim.

Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight said the victim was Richard Barley, 85, of Kingstree.

Collins said the driver would not face any charges, as the victim was illegally crossing the road at the time of the crash.

