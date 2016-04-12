Coastal Carolina University to try out inclusive housing community in fall

CCU administrators are looking to roll out a new student community this fall. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - After years of comments and suggestions from former students, Coastal Carolina University administrators are ready to roll out something new.

It will be called the RISE Community, which stands for Residents in Solidarity for Equality. Set to start in the fall, the idea is to allow upperclassmen interested in social justice to live near each other and with each other, no matter an individual's race, sex or disability.

"It could start with as few as four students taking up one apartment, or, if they can, take 40 students and take up a whole building,” said Steve Harris, student housing director at CCU.

Harrison said students in this community would live at the university-owned University Place Apartments. All students would have their own rooms, bathrooms and private spaces.

"They're going to be there not because they want a convenient way to live with friends, but a common interest they're going to work around and work together to make a change on campus and in our larger community,” Harrison said.

CCU leaders said this new residence interest group is a no-brainer after years of interest from students.

Debbie Conner, vice president of Campus Life and Student Engagement, believed it said a lot about the type of student that goes to Coastal.

"I think that our students are very aware and that they are unafraid to engage in conversations around those topics,” Conner said.

Upperclassmen who want to be a part of the community will soon start seeing how to get involved via online resources and student housing applications for the upcoming fall semester.

