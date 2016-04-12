Coastal Carolina University to try out inclusive housing community in fall

The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.More >>
Captain Eric DiLorenzo with Myrtle Beach Police led a presentation at Myrtle Beach High School Monday night on what to do in an active shooter situation.More >>
During day one of a two-day budget retreat, Myrtle Beach city leaders said a large portion of the 2019 budget could go to public safety, possibly close to a quarter of it.More >>
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December.More >>
How could Starbucks, which once urged its employees to start conversations about race with customers, now be under fire for its treatment of black people?More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
In February 2017, an off-duty Indiana conservation officer responded to a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle. At some point, the officer got into a scuffle with Justin Holland, 25, who was later shot and killed by Kystie Jaehnen, according to police.More >>
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.More >>
