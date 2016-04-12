Two arrested in connection with armed robbery of Murrells Inlet convenience store

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Two teens were arrested Tuesday in connection with a March convenience store robbery in Murrells Inlet.

According to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office press release, Barrett Hayes Coker, 18, of Marion, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Ruby Carson Frykenberg, 19, of Surfside Beach, was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

The charges stem from the alleged March 29 armed robbery of the Kangaroo Convenience Store at 658 Wachesaw Road in Murrells Inlet. Two suspects reportedly approached the front of the store and told the victim to go inside, the release stated.

They allegedly had what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.

Both suspects were taken into custody Tuesday without incident, the release stated.

