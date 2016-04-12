Kristy McPherson comes full circle at Monday After the Masters

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After an absence of a few years, LPGA golfer Kristy McPherson participated in Hootie & The Blowfish’s Monday After the Masters Celebrity Golf Pro-Am, but she also used her opportunity to play as a way to come full circle with the event.

McPherson is a Conway native, and has been playing in the LPGA for the past nine years, but this was far from her first experience at Monday After the Masters.

While growing up in Conway, she played in the Caddie Classic – an event that allows junior golfers to qualify for a chance to caddie at the celebrity pro-am.

She won the chance to do so then, and in her return to the Grand Strand on Monday, she wanted to be able to give that same chance to another young golfer.

“When I was a junior, we played in the same Caddie Classic, and I caddied in this event,” McPherson said. “And now, playing in it is pretty fun, and I actually have one of the juniors caddying for me today, so it’s kind of a flip of the roles, so it’s fun to see all of the juniors and all of the fans come out, and like I said, it’s good to be home.”

