Timmonsville man arrested for shoplifting while 3-year-old son l - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Timmonsville man arrested for shoplifting while 3-year-old son left alone in vehicle

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Victor Hickson (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Victor Hickson (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Timmonsville man was arrested Monday night after allegedly leaving his 3-year-old child unsupervised in a car while shoplifting items from a Florence business.

Victor Keron Hickson, 32, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person and shoplifting with a value of $1,000 or less. He was released on a $7,000 personal recognizance bond, according to information from the Florence County Detention Center.

Florence Police Maj. Carlos Raines said Hickson had gone to pay for some items while inside a South Irby Street business. Before finishing the transaction, he reportedly went to find some more items.

Hickson then allegedly left the store without paying for any of the items, according to Raines. When authorities said he would be charged with shoplifting, the suspect indicated he needed to call someone to come and pick up his son, who was reportedly asleep in the car by himself.

Law enforcement found the child awake inside the vehicle, Raines said. He reportedly was not in any physical danger, but seemed slightly scared.

The child was turned over to his mother, according to Raines.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly