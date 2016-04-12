Timmonsville man arrested for shoplifting while 3-year-old son left alone in vehicle

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Timmonsville man was arrested Monday night after allegedly leaving his 3-year-old child unsupervised in a car while shoplifting items from a Florence business.

Victor Keron Hickson, 32, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person and shoplifting with a value of $1,000 or less. He was released on a $7,000 personal recognizance bond, according to information from the Florence County Detention Center.

Florence Police Maj. Carlos Raines said Hickson had gone to pay for some items while inside a South Irby Street business. Before finishing the transaction, he reportedly went to find some more items.

Hickson then allegedly left the store without paying for any of the items, according to Raines. When authorities said he would be charged with shoplifting, the suspect indicated he needed to call someone to come and pick up his son, who was reportedly asleep in the car by himself.

Law enforcement found the child awake inside the vehicle, Raines said. He reportedly was not in any physical danger, but seemed slightly scared.

The child was turned over to his mother, according to Raines.

