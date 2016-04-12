Myrtle Beach City Council discusses association with Oceanfront Merchants Association

Myrtle Beach officials and the Oceanfront Merchants Association are starting fresh with a new partnership. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a sometimes contentious relationship, the Myrtle Beach City Council and the Oceanfront Merchants Association are starting fresh with a new partnership.

The city of Myrtle Beach will allocate $75,000 dollars to OMA to help it run events for at least a year, or until a time when the association can take care of itself moving forward.

City council members did stress that while they would support OMA for certain events, they won't help finance every one.

Meetings between OMA and the city council will be held monthly from now on, in an effort to better communicate how certain events will be run. The two groups will also go over traffic and construction problems as they arise.

Issues between OMA and city council reached a boiling point earlier this year when the association canceled the downtown St. Patrick's Day Festival.

OMA President Chris Walker said there were several factors that went into that decision. Now, he and the city council are starting fresh with a new partnership.

Myrtle City Manager John Pederson said while the relationship with OMA was shaken briefly, everything is now back on track.

"We don't have any different goals there. The Oceanfront Merchants Association wants that area to succeed and thrive. That's exactly what the city wants. So, I think everyone today is recommitted to working together." said Pederson.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.