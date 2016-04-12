UPDATE: One person shot off Shetland Lane after serving civil pa - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: One person shot off Shetland Lane after serving civil papers

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Horry County police responded to a shooting off Shetland Lane on Tuesday. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Additional details have been released about a Tuesday shooting off Shetland Lane in Horry County that left one man injured.

Horry County police officers were sent to the 3000 block of Shetland Lane at 4:47 p.m., in reference to the shooting, according to Lt. Mark Bonner with the Horry County Police Department. 

According to the incident report, the victim was found lying on the ground holding his hand over the injury to his stomach when officers arrived. He was also reportedly holding a handgun in his other hand.

Police also talked to the alleged shooter, who reportedly admitting to shooting the victim, the report stated.

The suspect said he fired at the other man because the victim was allegedly pointing a pistol at his brother, according to the incident report. 

Sgt. Thomas DelPercio, with the HCPD, previously said the shooting happened after a civilian went to serve a civil process, which led to an altercation. 

According to law enforcement, the victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and is expected to recover.

No formal arrests have been made at this time and the names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

The HCPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. 

