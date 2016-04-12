Florence mother allegedly leaves infant, 8-year-old in unlocked - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence mother allegedly leaves infant, 8-year-old in unlocked car while in store

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Felicia Hanna (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Felicia Hanna (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence woman was arrested Monday after allegedly leaving her 8-year-old and 5-day-old children in a car by themselves while she was shopping.

Felicia Ann Hanna, 27, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to information from the Florence County Detention Center. She was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Florence Police Maj. Carlos Raines said Hanna allegedly left the children in the vehicle while at a shopping center off South Irby Street in Florence.

A complainant reported the unsupervised children to police, who arrived at the shopping center and found the car unlocked and running, according to Raines.

The woman told law enforcement she was only in the store for 10 minutes. The complainant, however, alleged she had been watching the vehicle for 25 to 30 minutes, Raines said.

Neither of the children were injured and both were turned over to a relative, according to Raines.

