Local woman plans 80-mile trek for breast cancer - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local woman plans 80-mile trek for breast cancer

By Mandy Noell, Reporter
Connect
A local woman is planning an 80-mile trek for breast cancer. (Source: WMBF News) A local woman is planning an 80-mile trek for breast cancer. (Source: WMBF News)
. -

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - One Grand Strand woman is organizing a breast cancer fundraiser that will take her from Murrells Inlet to the Lowcountry on foot in one day.

The "Follow Pinky" fundraiser will begin at The Tidelands Breast Center. Then, for 80 miles, walkers will continue to the end of the Cooper River Bridge in Charleston to raise money for women who can't afford breast cancer screenings.

Michele Simms, who goes by “Pinky”, organized the fundraiser. On Tuesday, she rolled up her sleeves and kicked off the "Follow Pinky" campaign to raise money for the Tidelands Health Foundation.  For the next six months, she will ask for sponsors.

"I can't put a number on it. All I can say is just give what you can," Simms said. "Every bit adds up. That's why I'm doing it right now. That's why I'm starting now."

For every $100 raised, another woman who can't afford a mammogram herself will get a free one.

The inspiration for the fundraiser started when Simms realized wanted to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

"My husband said something about walking to Charleston,” Simms said. “I said, 'You know what? I think I will.'"

Her walk is in memory of her grandmother, whom she lost to breast cancer. 

The foundation helps men and women who can't afford mammograms and clinical breast examinations. Simms was one of the less-fortunate to have received help from the foundation.

Now, she wants to walk to help others.

"Got at least 15 people I can count right now that say they want to walk," Simms said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly