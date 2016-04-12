Local woman plans 80-mile trek for breast cancer

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - One Grand Strand woman is organizing a breast cancer fundraiser that will take her from Murrells Inlet to the Lowcountry on foot in one day.

The "Follow Pinky" fundraiser will begin at The Tidelands Breast Center. Then, for 80 miles, walkers will continue to the end of the Cooper River Bridge in Charleston to raise money for women who can't afford breast cancer screenings.

Michele Simms, who goes by “Pinky”, organized the fundraiser. On Tuesday, she rolled up her sleeves and kicked off the "Follow Pinky" campaign to raise money for the Tidelands Health Foundation. For the next six months, she will ask for sponsors.

"I can't put a number on it. All I can say is just give what you can," Simms said. "Every bit adds up. That's why I'm doing it right now. That's why I'm starting now."

For every $100 raised, another woman who can't afford a mammogram herself will get a free one.

The inspiration for the fundraiser started when Simms realized wanted to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

"My husband said something about walking to Charleston,” Simms said. “I said, 'You know what? I think I will.'"

Her walk is in memory of her grandmother, whom she lost to breast cancer.

The foundation helps men and women who can't afford mammograms and clinical breast examinations. Simms was one of the less-fortunate to have received help from the foundation.

Now, she wants to walk to help others.

"Got at least 15 people I can count right now that say they want to walk," Simms said.

