Myrtle Beach City Council approves new moped ordinance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council approved a new moped ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting that will require moped and golf cart renters to abide by stricter rules.

Attorney Jack Scoville, who represents Moped Rentals of Myrtle Beach, applauded many of the changes made in the ordinance, including adding additional training for those looking to rent mopeds and requiring drivers to carry safety brochures with them at all times.

While addressing the council, Scoville did tell the body he thinks they still need a more precise definition of what a moped is, as there is too much that can be left to interpretation.

WMBF News reporter Josh Roberson will have a complete report at 6 p.m. about the city council’s decision.

