Lumberton police seek two for credit card fraud - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lumberton police seek two for credit card fraud

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Lumberton police are seeking these two men for credit card fraud. (Source: Lumberton Police Department Facebook page) Lumberton police are seeking these two men for credit card fraud. (Source: Lumberton Police Department Facebook page)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is looking for two suspects accused of credit card fraud.

According to information on the department’s Facebook page, the men used a stolen credit number to buy cigarettes on April 9. The victim reportedly still had the credit card in his possession, indicating the suspects possibly used a skimming device to steal the information.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the two suspects should contact the LPD at (910) 671-3845. 

