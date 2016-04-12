Showers end but clouds hang around

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Showers will taper off tonight, but clouds will linger at times through the end of the week.



Spotty showers will continue through the evening hours before starting to taper off tonight. By daybreak Wednesday, the rain will be done, but mostly cloudy skies will linger through the morning. Temperatures will start out in the lower 50s early Wednesday.



We'll some clearing through the day on Wednesday, but periods of clouds will remain likely at times. A northeast wind will help to usher in cooler temperatures with afternoon readings in the middle and upper 60s.



The weather pattern through the rest of the week will not feature too many changes. Each day will see some sunshine, with clouds around at times. The persistent northeast wind will keep temperatures in the 60s each day and nighttime temperatures in the

40s to near 50.



More sunshine and a gradual warm up arrives for the weekend with temperatures creeping back into the 70s.



