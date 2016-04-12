Florence County investigators arrest two for allegedly allowing minors to be present during sexual encounters

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florence County narcotics investigation led to the arrest of two individuals on drug charges and allegations that they allowed minor children to be present during sexual encounters.

Frank Mitchell Gaster, 70, of Johnsonville, was charged with four counts of disseminating or exhibiting harmful performance to minors, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office press release. He was also charged with possession of scheduled substances with the intent to distribute and two counts of distribution of controlled substances.

Heather Marie Tisdale, 31, of Johnsonville, was charged with four counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

The charges stem from an April 6 investigation by narcotics investigators with the FCSO. With the assistance of agents with the State Law Enforcement Division, the investigators executed a search warrant for controlled substances at 513 Lake City Highway in Johnsonville, the release stated.

During the search, investigators allegedly discovered video evidence of sexual encounters performed in the presence of children, in addition to the exhibition of inappropriate and suggestive sexual comments toward children, the release stated.

Tisdale was allegedly a participant in the video recorded in the presence of the children. She is also accused of allowing minors to be present when she performed a sex act on four occasions between Jan. 10 and March 15, 2016, according to the release.

Both Gaster and Tisdale are being held at the Florence County Detention Center on $115,000.00 and $75,000.00 surety bonds respectively. The investigation into this matter is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

