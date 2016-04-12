Victim alleges man touched her inappropriately for 18 years

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 78-year-old Loris man was arrested after a victim told police that he had touched her inappropriately over the course of 18 years.

Billy Brooks Small was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

In February, the victim told police that Small touched her inappropriately in various placed on her body when no one was around or looking, according to an Horry County Police report. She said that Small also purchased very revealing clothing for her to wear, which she did.

There had also been times through the years in which Small made the victim watch pornography, including child pornography, the report states.

The victim told police she was afraid of what Small was leading up to.

In the report, the victim alleges that the sexual conduct occurred between 1999 and 2015.

