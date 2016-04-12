Victim alleges man touched her inappropriately for 18 years - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Victim alleges man touched her inappropriately for 18 years

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Billy Brooks Small. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Billy Brooks Small. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 78-year-old Loris man was arrested after a victim told police that he had touched her inappropriately over the course of 18 years.

Billy Brooks Small was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

In February, the victim told police that Small touched her inappropriately in various placed on her body when no one was around or looking, according to an Horry County Police report. She said that Small also purchased very revealing clothing for her to wear, which she did.

There had also been times through the years in which Small made the victim watch pornography, including child pornography, the report states.

The victim told police she was afraid of what Small was leading up to.

In the report, the victim alleges that the sexual conduct occurred between 1999 and 2015.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly