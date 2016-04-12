Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Yes We Cone! Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s locations across the country, including the five Myrtle Beach locations.

From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can stop in at any Ben & Jerry’s to receive a free ice cream cone in the flavor of your choice. According to an e-mail from organizers, some of the newer flavors offered by Ben and Jerry’s include:

-Bourbon Brown Butter - Bourbon brown butter ice cream with dark chocolate whiskey cordial cups & a bourbon brown butter swirl.

-Brownie Batter Vanilla & chocolate ice creams with fudge brownies & a brownie swirl.

-P.B. & Cookies (Peanuts & Almonds) Vanilla with chocolate sandwich cookies & crunchy peanut butter swirls.

The Myrtle Beach Ben & Jerry’s locations are: 2 shops at Broadway at the Beach, a location at Tanger Outlets North, and locations at Breakers Resort and Caribbean Resort.

All donations for the free cone will benefit the Grand Strand Miracle League, which gives those with special needs the opportunity to participate in sports and recreational activities in our community.

Learn more about the Grand Strand Miracle League here: http://grandstrandmiracleleague.com/

