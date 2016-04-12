Authorities identify 6 arrested after drug raid on Yaupon Drive; - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Authorities identify 6 arrested after drug raid on Yaupon Drive; 1 man still wanted

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
and Lisa Gresci, Anchor
Myrtle Beach SWAT on the scene of the raid. (Source: Paul Green) Myrtle Beach SWAT on the scene of the raid. (Source: Paul Green)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Six people were arrested, including a man suspected of dealing crack, after a raid by the Drug Enforcement Unit and Myrtle Beach SWAT at an apartment on Yaupon Drive Tuesday morning. The man's brother is still wanted by authorities.

The 15th Circuit DEU received intelligence that one or two people were selling drugs from an apartment in the 1200 block of Yaupon Drive, said Deputy Commander Dean Bishop. From there, the DEU “cultivated” a confidential source, who purchased crack cocaine from the apartment multiple times.

The DEU obtained warrants for 26-year-old Lamont Tisdale and 29-year-old David Tisdale, who are believed to be brothers, Bishop said. David Tisdale was arrested after the raid, but Lamont Tisdale was not arrested at the scene, and remains at large.

DEU units and Myrtle Beach SWAT began surveillance of the apartment at about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, and Myrtle Beach SWAT executed the warrant at about 8 a.m., Bishop said. The SWAT team then secured the property, and DEU agents came in and conducted a search.

DEU was also aware of two 1-year-old children at the apartment, and the Department of Social Services was on hand take the children into protective custody.

Five men, including one of the Tisdale brothers, and one woman were taken into custody, Bishop said, and all five people will receive charges for what was found at the property.  

The six people who were arrested were identified by DEU on Wednesday:

  • Shena Finley, 32, charged with: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful neglect toward a child
  • David Tisdale, 29, charged with 5 counts of distribution of crack cocaine, 5 counts of distribution within close proximity of a school, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful neglect towards a child
  • Markis Tisdale, 23, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • Tysheem Walters, 19, charged with charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • Dewayne Patterson, 24, charged with ch possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • James Tisdale, 20, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Agents recovered crack cocaine, marijuana, prescription medications, and a gun, Bishop said.

Neighbors said the way people would come and go from the home on Yaupon Drive reminded them of something else.

"It's very rampant, especially on the weekends," said neighbor Paul Green. "When you have a lot of people coming through, it was a like a McDonald's drive-thru."

He added the area has had issues with drugs and prostitution the last few years. 

Following the raid, other neighbors said the still saw people knocking on the apartment's door, which they assumed was for the purchase of drugs.

The apartment's landlord said it would take a month or so to evict all the people living there. On Tuesday, he was there changing the locks. 

