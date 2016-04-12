4 more artists announced for Carolina Country Music Fest in June

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Fest announced four more artists that will be performing at the three-day festival in Myrtle Beach in June.

The artists announced Tuesday morning are: Outshyne, the Davisson Brothers Band, Brett Young, and Chase Rice.

South Carolina’s own, Outshyne’s single “Moonlight Crush” reached number one on Sirius XM The highway’s Chart, and the group has opened for country stars including Jake Owen, Eric Church, Lee Brice, Colt Ford, Joe Nichols, Gary Allen, Justin Moore and many others.

The Davisson Brothers Band “have a unique style, fusing a blend of country, southern rock, and bluegrass to create a distinctive sound,” CCMF organizers say.

Brett Young is described by CCMF organizers: “With piercing blue eyes and standing tall at 6’ 6,” it’s impossible to miss him. The former college pitcher and avid songwriter uses his competitive edge to create music that critics, radio and fans cannot stop raving about.”

Chase Rice co-wrote the single "Cruise" with CCMF headliner Florida Georgia Line, and his full-length album "Ignite the Night" debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts.

The Carolina Country Music Fest is coming to the Pavilion site in Myrtle Beach from June 10 through 12. Organizers recently announced a kickoff concert on Thursday, June 9, featuring Gary Allan with special guests Dee Jay Silver, Jordan Rager and David Ray. Local residents can purchase discounted tickets to this concert. Click here for details.

