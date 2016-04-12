4 more artists announced for Carolina Country Music Fest in June - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

4 more artists announced for Carolina Country Music Fest in June

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: CCMF on Facebook) (Source: CCMF on Facebook)
(Source: CCMF on Facebook) (Source: CCMF on Facebook)
(Source: CCMF on Facebook) (Source: CCMF on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Fest announced four more artists that will be performing at the three-day festival in Myrtle Beach in June.

The artists announced Tuesday morning are: Outshyne, the Davisson Brothers Band, Brett Young, and Chase Rice.

South Carolina’s own, Outshyne’s single “Moonlight Crush” reached number one on Sirius XM The highway’s Chart, and the group has opened for country stars including Jake Owen, Eric Church, Lee Brice, Colt Ford, Joe Nichols, Gary Allen, Justin Moore and many others.

The Davisson Brothers Band “have a unique style, fusing a blend of country, southern rock, and bluegrass to create a distinctive sound,” CCMF organizers say.

Brett Young is described by CCMF organizers: “With piercing blue eyes and standing tall at 6’ 6,” it’s impossible to miss him. The former college pitcher and avid songwriter uses his competitive edge to create music that critics, radio and fans cannot stop raving about.”

Chase Rice co-wrote the single "Cruise" with CCMF headliner Florida Georgia Line, and his full-length album "Ignite the Night" debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts.

The Carolina Country Music Fest is coming to the Pavilion site in Myrtle Beach from June 10 through 12. Organizers recently announced a kickoff concert on Thursday, June 9, featuring Gary Allan with special guests Dee Jay Silver, Jordan Rager and David Ray. Local residents can purchase discounted tickets to this concert. Click here for details.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly