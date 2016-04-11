Ripley's Attractions in Myrtle Beach hosting April 21 job fair - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Ripley's Attractions in Myrtle Beach hosting April 21 job fair

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Ripley’s Attractions of Myrtle Beach will hold a career fair for their five area locations on April 21 to fill over 100 openings, according to a press release.

The attractions that will be hiring are: Ripley’s Aquarium; Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!; Odditorium and Super Fun Zone; Ripley’s Haunted Adventure; Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze; and Ripley’s Moving Theater.

All Ripley’s managers will be onsite at Ripley’s Aquarium on April 21 for the job fair, which runs from 2 to 7 p.m.

Some of the jobs Ripley’s is hoping to fill include: ticket sales; housekeeping; educators; actors; supervisors; divers; kitchen positions; maintenance techs; photo port attendants; Sharkee, mermaids; and more.

The Career Fair will provide one free ticket to ALL Ripley’s Attractions in Myrtle Beach for every applicant. For more information or to apply prior to the job fair, click here.  

