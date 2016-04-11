Former Grand Strand Humane Society dog nominated for Hero Dog of the Year

Issac, an 8-year-old Golden Retriever, has helped an injured veteran believe in herself again. (Source: Grand Strand Humane Society)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, (WMBF) – A former Grand Strand Humane Society dog who was adopted in 2008 to participate in a Canines for Veterans program is now nominated for Hero Dog of the Year.

According to a GSHS press release, Issac, an 8-year-old Golden Retriever, is a registered service dog for retired Army Capt. Leslie Smith, who lost her left leg and her vision in service to her country.

Smith, who is a national spokesperson for the Wounded Warrior Program, said she and Issac formed an immediate bond.

“He forever changed my life (by) giving me my freedom back by helping me walk,” Smith was quoted in the release as saying. “From his instincts, Issac naturally adjusted to my challenging needs, gifting me with renewed hope, courage and confidence. He taught me to believe in myself again.”

For more information about Issac’s and Smith’s story, click here. Votes for Hero Dog of the Year can be cast daily through April 27.

