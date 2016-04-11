Changes coming to Restaurant Row

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An elevated go-cart racetrack and a Hawaiian-themed miniature golf course are the two new attractions coming to Restaurant Row for the 2016 tourist season.



Bob Detwiler, owner of the new Aloha Mini Golf Course going in on Lake Arrowhead Road, remembered when Restaurant Row was the go-to spot for visitors.

No matter what the weather was like or what a family had in mind for the night, the plans eventually led to Restaurant Row.

“Thirty years ago, it was the spot. Now it's gone downhill. But now with us, what we've developed here with Calli Bakers and Aloha Mini Golf, everyone is so excited in this part of town because this was such a dilapidated area. Now, it's going to be beautiful,” Detwiler said.



Detwiler admitted that when the owner of the upcoming Calli Bakers proposed that he open his third course next door, he said no. Then, he thought about the opportunities.

“I said, ‘You know what? I think it might be a good location because of all of the resorts down the street,’ Detwiler said. "And it turns out, we've talked to them and they are going to bring bus loads of people here. So, I think this will be a good business here.”

Just around the corner from the new course with the fiery volcano is an elevated go-cart track. Workers on the scene who are building the tracks day in and day out said they are set to be done by June.

As for Aloha Mini Golf, that completion date will be even sooner. The focus point now is putting on the finishing touches.

“The little things is what makes it happen, and those things take more time than expected sometimes," Detwiler said. "But we are hoping to be done in two to three weeks.”



Aloha Golf will feature luaus and live music on Saturdays. Detwiler said he plans to keep the prices affordable for families.

The restaurant next door, Calli Bakers, is also set to be completed by June.

