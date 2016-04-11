Two injured in Monday morning crash in Lugoff

Two motorists were taken to the hospital following a crash Monday in Lugoff. (Source: Lugoff Fire Department)

The driver's side door was removed from a vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Lugoff on Monday. (Source: Lugoff Fire Department)

The entire driver's side of a vehicle was removed by rescue workers following a two-vehicle accident on Monday. (Source: Lugoff Fire Department)

LUGOFF, SC (WMBF) – Two people were injured and required extrication by Lugoff Fire Rescue crews from two separate vehicles following a crash Monday morning on U.S. 1 near U.S. 601 in Lugoff.

According to a press release from the Lugoff Fire Department, the T-bone-style crash happened around 8 a.m., Monday. Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles as a result of the collision.

Rescue crews used tools to remove an entire driver’s side from one vehicle and the driver’s door from the other so both victims could be taken to Kershaw Health for examination, the release stated.

Traffic on U.S. 1 was routed around the crash while the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated.

