Two injured in Monday morning crash in Lugoff

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
The entire driver's side of a vehicle was removed by rescue workers following a two-vehicle accident on Monday. (Source: Lugoff Fire Department)
The driver's side door was removed from a vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Lugoff on Monday. (Source: Lugoff Fire Department)
Two motorists were taken to the hospital following a crash Monday in Lugoff. (Source: Lugoff Fire Department)

LUGOFF, SC (WMBF) – Two people were injured and required extrication by Lugoff Fire Rescue crews from two separate vehicles following a crash Monday morning on U.S. 1 near U.S. 601 in Lugoff.

According to a press release from the Lugoff Fire Department, the T-bone-style crash happened around 8 a.m., Monday. Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles as a result of the collision.

Rescue crews used tools to remove an entire driver’s side from one vehicle and the driver’s door from the other so both victims could be taken to Kershaw Health for examination, the release stated.

Traffic on U.S. 1 was routed around the crash while the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

  FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

